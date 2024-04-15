Recon Technology Ltd [RCON] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

Recon Technology Ltd [NASDAQ: RCON] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.16.

Recon Technology Ltd stock has also gained 17.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCON stock has declined by -27.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.80% and lost -31.82% year-on date.

The market cap for RCON stock reached $6.45 million, with 40.53 million shares outstanding and 39.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 313.18K shares, RCON reached a trading volume of 12872146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recon Technology Ltd [RCON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCON shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

RCON stock trade performance evaluation

Recon Technology Ltd [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.93. With this latest performance, RCON shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Recon Technology Ltd [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1513, while it was recorded at 0.1457 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2664 for the last 200 days.

Recon Technology Ltd [RCON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Recon Technology Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.26.

Recon Technology Ltd [RCON]: Institutional Ownership

