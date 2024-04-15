Paramount Global [PARA] moved down -2.75: Why It’s Important

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] closed the trading session at $10.96.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.90 percent and weekly performance of -8.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.88M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 14699603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $12.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $9 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Redburn Atlantic kept a Sell rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PARA in the course of the last twelve months was 49.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

PARA stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.85, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paramount Global [PARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 54.87%.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.