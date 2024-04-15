Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Stock trading around $22.67 per share: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.26%.

Over the last 12 months, PLTR stock rose by 172.15%. The one-year Palantir Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.84. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.16 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.21M shares, PLTR stock reached a trading volume of 36299536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $20.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $22, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock. On February 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 10 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 71.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.55.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 22.75 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.55 and a Current Ratio set at 5.55.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

