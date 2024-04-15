NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain 78.07% so far this year. What now?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -2.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $881.86.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 42205091 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NVIDIA Corp stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for NVDA stock reached $2204.65 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.70M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 42205091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $981.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $795 to $1000. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1100 to $1200, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on NVDA stock. On March 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 800 to 1100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 35.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 81.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.67.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 824.18, while it was recorded at 876.66 for the last single week of trading, and 558.43 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 4.17.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 37.90%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.