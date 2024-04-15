Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] Revenue clocked in at $7.01 billion, up 35.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NU] price plunged by -2.25 percent to reach at -$0.26.

The one-year NU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.17. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $11.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.25 to $8.10, while New Street kept a Neutral rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, NU shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

NU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nu Holdings Ltd posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NU.

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.