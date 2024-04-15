Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Stock trading around $17.77 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.93%.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock rose by 39.59%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.65. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.56 billion, with 425.55 million shares outstanding and 420.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 14442969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 18.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd go to 46.05%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.