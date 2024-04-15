Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] loss -0.75% or -0.65 points to close at $86.19 with a heavy trading volume of 12774403 shares.

The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded 9.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, MS reached to a volume of 12774403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $96.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $94 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.43.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.43, while it was recorded at 90.39 for the last single week of trading, and 85.26 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.