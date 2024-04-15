Micron Technology Inc. [MU] moved down -3.91: Why It’s Important

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] closed the trading session at $122.52.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.57 percent and weekly performance of -0.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.07M shares, MU reached to a volume of 24575507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $136.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MU stock. On March 21, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 120 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 30.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.36 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.42, while it was recorded at 123.56 for the last single week of trading, and 79.28 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to -2.44%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.