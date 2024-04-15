Meta Platforms Inc [META] stock Reiterated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $600

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -2.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $511.90.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11892561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Platforms Inc stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for META stock reached $1305.04 billion, with 2.21 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.57M shares, META reached a trading volume of 11892561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $532.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $525 to $585. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $550 to $585, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on META stock. On February 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 430 to 530.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc is set at 13.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 29.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Meta Platforms Inc [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 489.66, while it was recorded at 518.21 for the last single week of trading, and 363.44 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meta Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc [META]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc [META]

The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in META stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.