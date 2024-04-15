Market cap of Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] reaches 4.57B – now what?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [NYSE: PSLV] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.12.

PSLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, PSLV shares gained by 12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.89 for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PSLV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PSLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.