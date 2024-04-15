Market cap of Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] reaches 548.46M – now what?

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, down -9.72%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 15218697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $11 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAZR stock. On May 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LAZR shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.00. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -32.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.64 for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1769, while it was recorded at 1.6600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9042 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Luminar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.18.

Earnings analysis for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Luminar Technologies Inc go to 43.50%.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LAZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LAZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.