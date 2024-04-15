Market cap of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] reaches 524.99B – now what?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -6.47% or -12.64 points to close at $182.79 with a heavy trading volume of 31218738 shares.

The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 25.07% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 31218738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $204.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 545.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.46.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.49, while it was recorded at 193.86 for the last single week of trading, and 161.92 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.