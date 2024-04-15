Market cap of Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] reaches 23.57M – now what?

Houston American Energy Corp [AMEX: HUSA] gained 35.00% or 0.56 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 15044119 shares.

The daily chart for HUSA points out that the company has recorded 8.54% gains over the past six months.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 166.25K shares, HUSA reached to a volume of 15044119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUSA in the course of the last twelve months was 90.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.74.

Trading performance analysis for HUSA stock

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.43. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 67.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.08 for Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.42, while it was recorded at 1.69 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Houston American Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.74 and a Current Ratio set at 16.74.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]

The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HUSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HUSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.