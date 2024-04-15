Market Analysts see WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] loss -15.56% or 0.0 points to close at $0.02 with a heavy trading volume of 70674870 shares.

The daily chart for WISA points out that the company has recorded -96.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.38M shares, WISA reached to a volume of 70674870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 0.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for WISA stock

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.91. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -52.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.58 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0400, while it was recorded at 0.0198 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4203 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.