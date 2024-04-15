Market Analysts see Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [NYSE: OXY] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14666920 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $61.18 billion, with 886.47 million shares outstanding and 883.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 14666920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $69.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

How has OXY stock performed recently?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.13 for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.24, while it was recorded at 68.90 for the last single week of trading, and 61.55 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corp. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. go to 8.60%.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.