Market Analysts see Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.31.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12959818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.16%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $19.38 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.74M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 12959818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15.50, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on HBAN stock. On February 14, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.