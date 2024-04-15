Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] Stock trading around $6.38 per share: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corp. [NYSE: KGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.31%.

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock rose by 23.64%. The one-year Kinross Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.48. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $7.84 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.01M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 27383182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $7.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.70, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 6.42 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Kinross Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.