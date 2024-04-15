Jefferies slashes price target on B2gold Corp [BTG] – find out why.

B2gold Corp [AMEX: BTG] closed the trading session at $2.89.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.54 percent and weekly performance of 1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.91M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 27966628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2gold Corp [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for B2gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for B2gold Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2gold Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2gold Corp [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for B2gold Corp [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

B2gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2gold Corp [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2gold Corp go to 20.00%.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.