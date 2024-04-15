Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] Is Currently -16.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jaguar Health Inc [NASDAQ: JAGX] loss -16.00% or -0.02 points to close at $0.09 with a heavy trading volume of 26628065 shares.

The daily chart for JAGX points out that the company has recorded -62.69% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 45.50M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 26628065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0811, while it was recorded at 0.0972 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2753 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Jaguar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc go to 40.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JAGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JAGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.