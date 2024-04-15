For Geron Corp. [GERN], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] price plunged by -3.45 percent to reach at -$0.13.

The one-year GERN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.35. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corp. [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Geron Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8918.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corp. [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 93.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corp. Fundamentals:

Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Geron Corp. [GERN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.