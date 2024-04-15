First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] gain 22.28% so far this year. What now?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] closed the trading session at $7.52.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.28 percent and weekly performance of -3.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, AG reached to a volume of 21869114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 37.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.27 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corporation go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.