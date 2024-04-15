Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] Revenue clocked in at $0.55 million, down -88.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] loss -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.08 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.12M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 24448689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $2400.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.27 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1735, while it was recorded at 0.0911 for the last single week of trading, and 15.1397 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.