EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] Is Currently 29.72 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.45%.

Over the last 12 months, EZGO stock dropped by -96.93%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.25 million, with 102.10 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.00K shares, EZGO stock reached a trading volume of 22804535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04.

EZGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.45. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -46.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 23.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EZGO Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.79.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

