Energy Transfer LP [ET] moved down -1.66: Why It’s Important

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] closed the trading session at $15.42.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.34M shares, ET reached to a volume of 13048296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $18.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 8.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.88 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to 8.20%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.