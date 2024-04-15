Denison Mines Corp [DNN] moved down -3.65: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $2.11.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.21 percent and weekly performance of -1.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.97M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 20488364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $3.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 245.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.