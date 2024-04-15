Coupang Inc [CPNG] Revenue clocked in at $24.38 billion, up 31.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] price surged by 11.49 percent to reach at $2.19.

The one-year CPNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.43. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $18.50, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.50. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.76 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.32, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc Fundamentals:

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Coupang Inc [CPNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.