Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $5.40

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.72%.

Over the last 12 months, CDE stock rose by 10.48%. The one-year Coeur Mining Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.16. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.85 billion, with 398.58 million shares outstanding and 391.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, CDE stock reached a trading volume of 21461605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 40.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

CDE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.