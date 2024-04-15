Coca-Cola Co [KO] Stock trading around $58.28 per share: What’s Next?

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.07%.

Over the last 12 months, KO stock dropped by -7.03%. The one-year Coca-Cola Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.32. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $251.26 billion, with 4.31 billion shares outstanding and 4.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.04M shares, KO stock reached a trading volume of 12211163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $66.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $67, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

Coca-Cola Co [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.07, while it was recorded at 59.05 for the last single week of trading, and 58.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coca-Cola Co Fundamentals:

Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.21%.

Coca-Cola Co [KO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.