Camber Energy Inc [CEI] is -2.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Camber Energy Inc [AMEX: CEI] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 17.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43324820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc stands at 17.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.25%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $33.18 million, with 148.94 million shares outstanding and 144.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 43324820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc [CEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEI stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1960, while it was recorded at 0.2051 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3532 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Camber Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.