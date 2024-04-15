BP plc ADR [BP] gain 11.41% so far this year. What now?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.44.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15872224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BP plc ADR stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.37%.

The market cap for BP stock reached $109.98 billion, with 2.80 billion shares outstanding and 2.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.14M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 15872224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP plc ADR [BP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for BP plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

How has BP stock performed recently?

BP plc ADR [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.84, while it was recorded at 39.34 for the last single week of trading, and 36.63 for the last 200 days.

BP plc ADR [BP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Insider trade positions for BP plc ADR [BP]

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.