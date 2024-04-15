Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] gain 13.55% so far this year. What now?

Baytex Energy Corp [NYSE: BTE] loss -1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $3.77 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, BTE reached a trading volume of 12846954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for BTE stock

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baytex Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp go to 18.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]

The top three institutional holders of BTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.