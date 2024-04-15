Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] Stock trading around $17.86 per share: What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Corp. [NYSE: GOLD] loss -1.00% or -0.18 points to close at $17.86 with a heavy trading volume of 49845429 shares.

The daily chart for GOLD points out that the company has recorded 17.35% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.42M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 49845429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 34.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.21 for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.70, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corp. go to 6.70%.

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.