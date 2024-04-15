Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Revenue clocked in at $143.91 million, down -59.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] price plunged by -11.73 percent to reach at -$0.36.

The one-year APLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.89. The average equity rating for APLD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on APLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

APLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.06. With this latest performance, APLD shares dropped by -41.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Digital Corporation Fundamentals:

Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

