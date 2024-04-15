Apple Inc [AAPL] fell -8.30% so far this year. What now?

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $1.51.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.07. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $198.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Apple Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $205 to $190, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AAPL stock. On February 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 189 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.08, while it was recorded at 171.50 for the last single week of trading, and 182.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc Fundamentals:

Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 11.00%.

Apple Inc [AAPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.