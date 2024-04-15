American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] moved down -3.45: Why It’s Important

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] closed the trading session at $13.15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.29 percent and weekly performance of -4.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.72M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 35019672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 46.74%.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.