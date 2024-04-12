Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] moved down -0.48: Why It’s Important

Xcel Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.52%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 3:48 PM that Xcel Energy First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review first quarter 2024 financial results. The earnings report will be released prior to the market open on the same date.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.

Over the last 12 months, XEL stock dropped by -24.70%. The one-year Xcel Energy, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.61. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.70 billion, with 554.94 million shares outstanding and 554.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, XEL stock reached a trading volume of 2630921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $62.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Xcel Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $61 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $66, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy, Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.94, while it was recorded at 53.84 for the last single week of trading, and 58.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy, Inc. Fundamentals:

Xcel Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

XEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Energy, Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy, Inc. go to 6.43%.

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in XEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in XEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.