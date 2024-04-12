why Wendy’s Co [WEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.45

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] slipped around -0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.70 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM that The Wendy’s Company to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 2.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) will release its first quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 399477. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Wendy’s Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 2788980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wendy’s Co [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $20.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Wendy’s Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on WEN stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for WEN shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wendy’s Co is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.18.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

Wendy’s Co [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Wendy’s Co [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 18.63 for the last single week of trading, and 19.64 for the last 200 days.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wendy’s Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.18 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Earnings analysis for Wendy’s Co [WEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wendy’s Co posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 10.81%.

Insider trade positions for Wendy’s Co [WEN]

The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.