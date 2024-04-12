why Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.70

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] slipped around -0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $51.61 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sands to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, after market close.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 2586700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $64.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $65, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on LVS stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LVS shares from 68 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.33, while it was recorded at 52.31 for the last single week of trading, and 51.14 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.