why Herbalife Ltd [HLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Herbalife Ltd [NYSE: HLF] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.30.

Herbalife Ltd stock has also gained 8.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLF stock has declined by -39.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.46% and lost -45.61% year-on date.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for HLF stock reached $823.86 million, with 99.20 million shares outstanding and 95.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, HLF reached a trading volume of 1566703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Herbalife Ltd [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Herbalife Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on HLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HLF stock trade performance evaluation

Herbalife Ltd [HLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.50. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Herbalife Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Herbalife Ltd [HLF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd go to -0.50%.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.