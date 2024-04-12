why Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.68

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [NYSE: HOG] plunged by -$0.74 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $40.60. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 3:55 PM that Harley-Davidson Reaches Agreement To Ratify Contract With All Unions At Its Wisconsin Operations.

Harley-Davidson is pleased to announce that the Company has ratified new collective bargaining agreements with the three Unions representing employees at the Company’s Wisconsin manufacturing facilities, namely the United Steelworkers Local 2-209 and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 78 representing workers at the Menomonee Falls, WI facility, and the United Steelworkers Local 460 representing workers at the Tomahawk, WI facility.

Commenting on the announcement, Harley-Davidson Chairman, President, and CEO, Jochen Zeitz said: “Today’s announcement reinforces the strong and positive relationship between Harley-Davidson and the Unions. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank both Union and Company representatives for their hard and most constructive work in achieving today’s agreement.”.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. stock has also loss -3.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOG stock has inclined by 17.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.73% and gained 10.21% year-on date.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $5.54 billion, with 136.31 million shares outstanding and 135.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 2541795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $45.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $49 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

HOG stock trade performance evaluation

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.06, while it was recorded at 42.02 for the last single week of trading, and 34.55 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson, Inc. posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. go to 5.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: Institutional Ownership

