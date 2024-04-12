why DoorDash Inc [DASH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $136.10

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] jumped around 3.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $140.95 at the close of the session, up 2.75%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM that DoorDash Announces Portable Benefits Savings Program For Dashers in Pennsylvania.

The first-of-its-kind pilot program – launched with the support of Governor Shapiro – will give eligible Pennsylvania Dashers access to support for expenses related to health insurance, retirement, and paid time off.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Today we’re proud to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative to establish a portable benefits savings program for Dashers through a six-month pilot in Pennsylvania. Eligible expenses covered under this program will include retirement savings; health, dental, and vision insurance; and paid time off.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 2564048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc [DASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $136.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-12-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $127, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on DASH stock. On March 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DASH shares from 130 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

DoorDash Inc [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.30, while it was recorded at 138.38 for the last single week of trading, and 97.19 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for DoorDash Inc [DASH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoorDash Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH.

Insider trade positions for DoorDash Inc [DASH]

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.