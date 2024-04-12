why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.65

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: CTSH] closed the trading session at $70.57. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Cognizant Has Awarded $70 Million to Advance Globally Diverse Communities.

In support of its Synapse initiative, Cognizant’s philanthropic funding reaffirms its long commitment to training individuals for the jobs of the future.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading global technology company, has awarded $70 million in philanthropic funds through 117 grants to 77 organizations globally since 2018. This milestone builds on Cognizant’s long history investing philanthropic dollars into global skilling programs and building partnerships that drive economic mobility for under-represented communities. More recently, Cognizant’s corporate giving effort has been embedded as a key part of the company’s Synapse initiative to train one million individuals for the jobs of the future by the end of 2026.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.57 percent and weekly performance of -1.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 3799249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $78.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.32 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.74, while it was recorded at 70.86 for the last single week of trading, and 71.27 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. go to 6.66%.

The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.