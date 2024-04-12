Wall Street Analyst Initiated Datadog Inc [DDOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] price surged by 3.96 percent to reach at $4.98. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Datadog Receives 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for AppDev and Marketplace.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today at Google Cloud Next that it has received Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year awards for: AppDev – CloudOps and Marketplace – Infrastructure. This is the second consecutive year Datadog has been recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, providing joint customers with unified, real-time observability and security of their Google Cloud environments.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Datadog as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”.

The one-year DDOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.59. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $149.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $98 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 68.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.12.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.06 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.70, while it was recorded at 126.44 for the last single week of trading, and 109.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc Fundamentals:

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.12 and a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

DDOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 14.20%.

Datadog Inc [DDOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.