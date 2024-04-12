Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $3

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] gained 3.51% or 0.06 points to close at $1.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3174180 shares. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 5:20 PM that Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of New Board Members: John Paul Pressey and Elmer W. Dyke.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Paul Pressey and Elmer W. Dyke as new members of the Ur-Energy Board of Directors.

Ur-Energy also announces the anticipated retirement of founding Director James M. Franklin and Director, and former President and CEO, W. William Boberg. Both will continue to serve the Board until the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, June 6, 2024, though neither will stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company is pleased that our new Board members will be able to benefit from this transition period prior to Dr. Franklin and Mr. Boberg’s retirement from the Company.

The daily chart for URG points out that the company has recorded 14.19% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, URG reached to a volume of 3174180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6720, while it was recorded at 1.7380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4782 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.35.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.