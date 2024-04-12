Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] is -4.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [NYSE: TAK] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.58.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAK stock has declined by -8.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.99% and lost -4.84% year-on date.

The market cap for TAK stock reached $42.61 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 3.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 3030830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $16.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

TAK stock trade performance evaluation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.30, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR go to 0.02%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR [TAK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.