Stifel lifts Zoetis Inc [ZTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoetis Inc [NYSE: ZTS] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $162.73 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Zoetis Appoints Gavin D.K. Hattersley to its Board of Directors.

Molson Coors’ President and Chief Executive Officer brings valuable business leadership and global public company experience to Zoetis Board.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced the appointment of Gavin D.K. Hattersley, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Molson Coors Beverage Company, to its Board of Directors.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 2290434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoetis Inc [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $225.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $237, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 45.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ZTS stock

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.13 for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.09, while it was recorded at 164.92 for the last single week of trading, and 180.93 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc [ZTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zoetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Zoetis Inc [ZTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoetis Inc posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc go to 9.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zoetis Inc [ZTS]

