Stifel lifts W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W & T Offshore Inc [NYSE: WTI] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 4:45 PM that W&T Announces Addition to its Board of Directors.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors as a new independent director. Our Board decided it was appropriate at this time to expand our Board to six members, of which five are deemed independent directors. John has extensive legal experience in the energy industry and banking industry. In addition, he has been a valuable advisor to and served several Boards for large public companies. Prior to his tenure with ExxonMobil, John served as legal counsel with multiple large banks and was in a senior management position with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. We believe the combination of his energy and banking expertise, legal acumen, prior board experience and experience counseling boards of directors will be very valuable for our Board.”.

The one-year WTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.51. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W & T Offshore Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W & T Offshore Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W & T Offshore Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W & T Offshore Inc Fundamentals:

W & T Offshore Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

WTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W & T Offshore Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

