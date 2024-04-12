Stifel lifts Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] jumped around 0.85 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.24 at the close of the session, up 24.89%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Hycroft Exploration Program Defines High-Grade Mineralization Controls.

Data demonstrates potential for underground mine scenario.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update for the ongoing 2024 exploration drill program.

Compared to the average trading volume of 284.29K shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 4339847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

How has HYMC stock performed recently?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.06. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 89.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.92 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.51 and a Current Ratio set at 9.67.

Earnings analysis for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HYMC.

Insider trade positions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HYMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HYMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.