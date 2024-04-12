Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $21.50

Starwood Property Trust Inc [NYSE: STWD] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.43. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Starwood Property Trust Inc stock has also loss -1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STWD stock has declined by -8.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.42% and lost -7.56% year-on date.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $6.09 billion, with 313.37 million shares outstanding and 294.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 2522653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $21.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $20, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.92.

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 19.58 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc go to 4.99%.

