SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] is -63.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SciSparc Ltd [NASDAQ: SPRC] price surged by 6.25 percent to reach at $0.1.

The one-year SPRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.66. The average equity rating for SPRC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRC shares is $520.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

SPRC Stock Performance Analysis:

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -38.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.34 for SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9714, while it was recorded at 1.7610 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7773 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SciSparc Ltd Fundamentals:

SciSparc Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.63 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.